× Gov. Polis signs executive order supporting Colorado’s transition to zero emission vehicles

DENVER — Colorado’s new governor is taking several steps to promote the use of electric and zero-emission vehicles.

Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday the steps are part of his efforts to combat climate change.

That includes a goal to achieve 100 percent electricity generation from renewable sources by 2040.

The Democrat says promoting electric vehicles, buses and trucks is essential to that goal.

“Our goal is to reach 100 percent renewable electricity by 2040 and embrace the green energy transition already underway economy-wide,” Polis said in a statement. “Today’s executive order will strengthen our economy and protect the wallets of consumers across the state. As we continue to move towards a cleaner electric grid, the public health and environmental benefits of widespread transportation electrification will only increase.”

Polis is creating a working group to promote electric vehicles.

He’s also asking the state Department of Transportation to develop similar policies.

Polis says some state funds will be invested in electric vehicles and infrastructure, such as a growing network of charging stations.

Those funds come from a settlement with Volkswagen, which in 2015 admitted it cheated on emissions tests for cars sold in the U.S.