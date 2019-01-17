× Driver shot by police after high-speed chase in Weld County identified as Adams County deputy

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The driver who was shot by police following a high-speed pursuit in Evans late Wednesday night was a deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the driver was a deputy, but did not release any additional info on the name or condition of the deputy.

It was the 10th officer-involved shooting in the state in eight days.

The incident started around 10:25 p.m. when officers initiated a pursuit of two vehicles at a high rate of speed on Highway 85 going north from Platteville. It’s not known why the officers were pursuing the vehicles.

The vehicles failed to yield to officers until they were stopped near 42nd Street and Highway 85 in Evans.

When one of the drivers was confronted, an officer fired their weapon, the Greeley Police Department said.

Police did not say which agency the officer who opened fire was with or what led to the shooting.

The injured adult received first aid and was taken to North Colorado Medical Center to be treated for unknown injuries.

The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-400-2837 or 970-400-5807.

The highway reopened about 4:30 a.m.

It was the third officer-involved shooting in Colorado on Wednesday and 10th in the state since Jan. 9.

A woman was shot by Englewood police officers in a parking garage at Swedish Medical Center on Wednesday morning.

And Fort Lupton officers were involved in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Other recent officer-involved shootings in the state have happened in Pueblo on Jan. 9; Westminster on Jan. 10; Colorado Springs and Fort Collins on Saturday; Pueblo County on Sunday; Frisco on Monday; and Aurora on Tuesday.