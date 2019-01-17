Driver shot by officer after high-speed chase in Weld County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANS, Colo. -- A driver was shot by an officer after a high-speed chase that ended in Evans in Weld County late Wednesday night, the Greeley Police Department said.

About 10:25 p.m., officers initiated a pursuit of two vehicles at a high rate of speed on Highway 85 going north from Platteville. It's not known why the officers were pursuing the vehicles.

The vehicles failed to yield to officers until they were stopped near 42nd Street and Highway 85 in Evans.

When one of the drivers was confronted, an officer fired their weapon, the Greeley Police Department said.

Police did not say which agency the officer who opened fire was with or what led to the shooting.

The injured adult, whose name, age and gender were not released, received first aid and was taken to North Colorado Medical Center to be treated for unknown injuries. The extent of the injuries is not known.

The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-400-2837 or 970-400-5807.

The highway reopened about 4:30 a.m.

It was the third officer-involved shooting in Colorado on Wednesday and 10th in the state in a week.

A woman was shot by Englewood police officers in a parking garage at Swedish Medical Center on Wednesday morning.

And Fort Lupton officers were involved in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.