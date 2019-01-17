× Crews battling fire at apartment building near University of Denver

DENVER — Crews with the Denver Fire Department are battling a fire at an apartment building near the University of Denver campus.

The building is located in the 2400 block of South Vine Street, which is six blocks west of the intersection of University Boulevard and East Harvard Avenue.

According to a DFD spokesperson, at least one person has been rescued from the fire.

As of 7:45 p.m., crews were still working on extinguishing the fire.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.