× Bull rider Mason Lowe died of blunt force chest injuries at National Western Stock Show, coroner confirms

DENVER — Bull rider Mason Lowe died of blunt force trauma to the chest after he was stomped to death by a bull at the National Western Stock Show, the Denver coroner’s office confirmed on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was competing in the PBR Chute Out on Tuesday night, a test of how long a rider can stay up and atop an out-of-control bull.

Lowe was thrown from the bull and the animal came down on his chest. It’s believed to be the first bull-riding death in the 119-year history of the stock show.

He was from Exeter, Missouri and was ranked 18th in the world by PBR. He had been a professional rider for seven years.

A fundraiser was established by the National Western Stock Show and PBR to help his family.