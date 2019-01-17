Beer and Bugs Pairing

Denver – When you think of feasting on some insects and bugs, you think of chasing it with a tall glass of beer right? Well, that’s exactly what Cerveceria in Denver wants you to try.

Bugs are delicious and billions of people across the world enjoy them as a meal everyday, so Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch and the chefs from Comida shows us delicious ways they’re prepared paired with a tasty beer.

If you have the courage to sample this tasty treat, come out to the Beer and Bug Pairing Saturday, January 26th at Cerveceria off Platte Street.

http://www.cerveceriacolorado.com