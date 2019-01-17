Arvada man says gas station failing to pay after car gets covered in paint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. -- An Arvada man says his car's paint was ruined while parked at a Johnstown gas station.

Galo Garrido said that on Sept. 14, 2018, he was parked at the Sinclair station at Johnson's Corner. He went inside to get a coffee and returned to find his 2014 Lexus IS350 had been covered in specks of white paint.

While Garrido's car was parked, the gas station's canopy was being painted. Garrido immediately took video of his car and of men painting the canopy.

Garrido called the owners of the gas station, TA Petro. He was put in touch with Jevante King-Woods, a claims adjuster for the company. After many conversations, King-Woods emailed Garrido and said, “I unfortunately cannot except liability on this claim... Any type of offer on this claim would be less than 50 percent of the estimate."

The FOX31 Problem Solvers called TA Petro and spoke with King-Woods. The company did not deny a painting crew was there when Garrido was parked under the canopy. However, the company said there is no proof that their paint landed on Garrido's Lexus.

"It was an attack on my integrity," Garrido said.

Estimates to repaint the car are about $14,000. TA Petro has only agreed to cover half of the cost.