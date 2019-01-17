× Adams County sheriff’s sergeant charged with sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A sergeant with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office has been indicted on six charges for alleged sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Sergeant Michael Benson is charged with one count of sexual assault and five counts of unlawful sexual contact. The sexual assault charge is a felony; the unlawful sexual contact counts are misdemeanors.

Benson appeared in court Thursday morning.

The DA’s office says the charges stem from incidents involving one victim that allegedly occurred between Feb. 11, 2018 and July 3, 2018.

Benson will next appear in court the morning of Jan. 31.

The DA’s office did not elaborate on the specifics of the allegations or whether they occurred while Benson was on duty.

Editor’s Note: The DA’s office initially said Benson was charged with four counts of unlawful sexual contact. He was actually charged with five of those counts. The information has been corrected.