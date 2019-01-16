× Woman’s car catches fire while driving down I-25 days before recall issued

LOVELAND, Colo. – Hundreds of complaints have been sent to the National Highway Traffic Administration citing car fires related to Kia Souls, Sorentos and Optimas.

On Wednesday, the company issued a recall on some of the vehicles, but not before a Colorado woman’s car became engulfed in flames. That woman is sharing her story to make sure no one else has to go through the frightening experience.

Tiffany Tolerico and her husband were on Interstate 25 on Sunday when their 2015 Kia Soul start to click.

“The car started shuttering, and all of sudden, it was like it backfired and you could hear a metal clang and we started losing power,” Tolerico said.

The couple pulled over, checked the hood, and had just seconds to get away.

“That car was engulfed in flames in less than five minutes,” Tolerico said. “It melted the whole entire front of the car. You could see the metal dripping down and melting with the flames.”

Tolerico is grateful she’s OK, but can’t help but feel mixed emotions. She says frustration is one of them.

“My car’s not the first one to do this. I didn’t know that at the time, Tolerico said.

The Problem Solvers found hundreds of Kia Souls, Sorentos and Optimas are catching fire across the country. Kia issued a recall of some of the vehicles Wednesday afternoon, citing an engine problem.

“Makes me extremely frustrated,” Tolerico said. “I want to make sure other people know, because I knew nothing about it until it happened to me.”

If you drive one of the affected Kias and it caught fire, experts suggest filing a formal complaint with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Kia says you’ll get a letter in the mail if your car is covered under the recall, as not every car is listed.

Kia owners can check recalls using their VIN here.