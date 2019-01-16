Westbound I-70 shut down at Vail Pass due to crash

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at the summit of Vail Pass due to a crash.

At 11:39 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation said via Twitter that westbound I-70 was closed west of Vail Pass summit, near mile marker 190.

Less than one hour earlier, the westbound lanes were also closed near the Eisenhower Tunnel due to a crash. That portion of the interstate reopened just before midnight.

Details were not available as to the severity of the crashes or whether anyone was injured.

As of 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, there was no word on when the lanes would reopen.