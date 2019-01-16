Snow continues in mountains with chance along Front Range on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The first of two storms has arrived in Colorado with snow falling across the Western Slope high country.

Winter weather advisories are in effect until Thursday morning. Avalanche watches are also in effect with 1-8 inches of accumulation expected in most places with up to a foot in the San Juans.

It will be much quieter across the Front Range on Wednesday where there will be cloudy skies and mild highs of about 50 degrees.

The Front Range stays dry on Thursday with highs of 45 to 50 degrees.

A second storm arrives Thursday night in the mountains with heavy snow. Another 3-14 inches are likely at the ski areas.

The chance of snow in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Friday arrives midday into the afternoon and evening.

The track of the storm is not optimal for the Denver area (it's too far north). As a result, snow amounts look light for the Front Range at 0-2 inches in most places. Highs will be in the 30s.

Snow tapers off Saturday morning and the sun breaks through by lunch into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s.

It will be sunny on Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

The next chance of snow arrives Monday night into Tuesday. Accumulation is possible across the Front Range.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.