Rodeo fans pay tribute to bull rider killed at National Western Stock Show

DENVER – The rodeo community is mourning the loss of professional bull rider Mason Lowe.

Lowe was competing in the PBR Chute Out during the National Western Stock Show in Denver. According to Professional Bull Riders, he was riding a bull named “Hard Times” when he fell.

“Mason was pulled under his bull during the buck off and the bull’s hind left leg struck him in the chest,” PBR CEO Sean Gleason said.

Lowe was wearing a protective vest but still suffered severe damage to his chest and heart.

“The material inside is designed to disperse the weight. In this particular case Mason took a shot that was, that no vest probably would have helped,” Gleason said.

The final night of the Chute Out began much differently than normal.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share with you we have lost truly one of our own,” the announcer said.

The rodeo played a tribute video featuring Mason’s accomplishments in the sport. His fellow bull riders also took a knee and prayed.

“I cried because I’ve watched that young gentleman here,” Mary O’Dell told FOX31.

O’Dell has been an usher for the National Western Stock Show events for eight years.

“I really love the cowboys. They all could be great-grandchildren to me,” she said. “He’s just such a sweetheart. It just broke me heart in half.”

Young PBR fan Sophia Jones brought a bouquet of roses to the rodeo tonight to leave for Lowe.

“Just to show respect and show that you care,” she said.

Fans in attendance Wednesday night said it would be difficult to watch the riders following such a horrific accident.

“You worry about when they go off if they got the air knocked out of them or if they’re going to get up,” O’Dell said.

The National Western Stock Show and PBR are raising money to give to Lowe’s wife and family. You can donate on the Stock Show's website. All of the money collected will go directly to Mason’s family.