× Rich Scangarello hired as Broncos offensive coordinator

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos hired Rich Scangarello to be their offensive coordinator, the team announced on Wednesday.

Scangarello comes to the Broncos from the San Francisco 49ers where he was quarterback’s coach. He spent two seasons with the 49ers after joining the team when Kyle Shanahan was hired as head coach.

He previously served as an assistant coach for the Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons.

He will be a fresh set of eyes for a Broncos offense that has struggled over the last few seasons. He will be the team’s fourth different offensive coordinator in the last four seasons.

It was initially reported that hat Gary Kubiak would return to coaching as offensive coordinator this year under new head coach Vic Fangio. However, according to sources, the deal fell apart because Kubiak had wanted to bring back some of the assistant coaches who have followed him throughout his coaching career.

Kubiak, who was a senior personnel adviser to general manager John Elway, instead joined the Minnesota Vikings in an offensive advisory role.

“With the addition of Rich Scangarello as our offensive coordinator, we’re getting an experienced coach who was a trusted and valued assistant with Kyle Shanahan for three seasons,” Fangio said in a statement. “With his background and knowledge, it’s the perfect time for Rich to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL. I find this opportunity for Rich very similar to when I first became a defensive coordinator many years ago, and he is ready to take this step in his career.”

Scangarello is the latest hire to Fangio’s staff after the team hired Ed Donatell as their defensive coordinator on Tuesday. Donatell worked with Fangio in Chicago for the last four seasons as secondary coach for the Bears.