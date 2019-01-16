Report: Misjudgments led to avalanche death in Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. — Officials say several misjudgments led to the avalanche that killed a man participating in an advanced avalanche safety class in southwestern Colorado.

The Durango Herald reports the Colorado Avalanche Information Center released a report Wednesday on the avalanche that killed 40-year-old Peter Marshall near Red Mountain Pass earlier this month.

The Longmont man was with a group of backcountry skiers taking part in a three-day program with the Silverton Avalanche School.

The report says the group was traveling together down the mountain, resulting in all six people getting caught in the avalanche.

The report says the group also misjudged the avalanche danger for the terrain, and they failed to take into account the risk of triggering avalanches on adjacent slopes.

The Silverton Avalanche School declined to comment Wednesday.