Possible tuberculosis exposure being investigated at Aurora Hills Middle School

AURORA, Colo. — Officials are investigating a potential tuberculosis exposure at a middle school in Aurora, it was announced on Wednesday.

Denver Public Health is investigating the possible exposure at Aurora Hills Middle School.

Students and staff at the school who might have been exposed are being contacted and will be tested. Officials are also working to educate students and staff at the school about TB.

There is no ongoing risk for TB exposure at the school, according to officials.

Tuberculosis facts from Denver Public Health

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by germs that are spread between people through the air.

TB usually affects the lungs but may also affect other parts of the body, including the brain, kidneys or spine. It can be deadly if left untreated.

Symptoms