Orangetheory Fitness

If you are a beginner to fitness, looking for something new or an elite athlete, Orangetheory is for you. Their workouts combine the cardio of treadmills and row machines with strength training moves on the floor. Participants wear heart rate monitors to gage where how hard they are working. The zones register as colors that you see real time on the big screen and the Orangetheory App after class. You burn major calories during the workout but now they have a new goal, Splat points. You earn these points by getting in the Orange or Red Zone for a total of 12 minutes. Splat gives you the class after burn where you are burning major calories for up to 36 hours after your workout. Check out the locations down below.

Reach Orange Theory Fitness Southlands at 720-791-3003... Southlands.OrangeTheoryFitness.com

Reach Orange Theory Fitness Centennial at 303-645-4290... Centennial-East.OrangeTheoryFitness.com