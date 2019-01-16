Officers involved in shooting in Fort Lupton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LUPTON, Colo. -- Authorities are investigating a shooting involving officers in Fort Lupton.

The incident started around 1:41 p.m. Wednesday, when Fort Lupton police officers were involved in a shooting after responding to a disturbance in the 600 block of 14th Street, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office. Video from SkyFOX showed a large police presence in the 100 block of 9th Street, which is about 1 mile to the southwest.

Authorities did not provide further details as to whether anyone was injured.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will handle the investigation.

The Fort Lupton shooting is the ninth reported in Colorado in eight days. The other eight shootings include:

Anyone with information on the Fort Lupton incident is encouraged to call Commander Sanchez with the Johnstown Police Department: 970-587-2216 or Sergeant Bollig with the Greeley Police Department: 970-371-3932.