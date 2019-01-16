× Englewood police shoot suspect in Swedish Medical Center parking garage

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A woman was injured after being shot by an officer in a parking garage at Swedish Medical Center on Wednesday morning, the Englewood Police Department said.

Officers responded to a report of an occupied stolen vehicle in the south parking garage at 600 E. Hampden Ave. about 7:45 a.m.

During an interaction, a female suspect was shot by an officer and taken to a hospital in unknown condition. A male suspect was taken into custody. No officers were injured.

The names and ages of the suspects were not released.

The south garage was locked down by police and there were no hospital safety or security concerns, a spokeswoman said.

The shooting is under investigation.