Mild Thursday before snowy Friday

Temperatures hit the mid 40s today in Denver with dry and mostly cloudy conditions. Meanwhile, the mountains have seen on and off snow showers today. Purgatory ski area in southwest Colorado has already seen 9 inches as of this afternoon and Steamboat Springs in the northern mountains has picked up 5 inches. Snow showers will end late tonight / early tomorrow in the mountains with a warm up on the Front Range moving in for Thursday.

#cowx love seeing all the snow in SW Colorado...it's an area that really needs the deep snow...another 9" for @skipurg with much more on the way! pic.twitter.com/nHV7WZeISt — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) January 16, 2019

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week in Denver. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Big changes in the form of snow and cold temperatures will move in on Friday. Totals won't be big on the Front Range and plains with this storm system but some of the mountains will pick up over a foot of snow. The Front Range will begin to see snow Friday morning and it will taper off in the evening. Totals will be 0-2 inches across metro Denver with the 1 to 2 inches more likely on the south and west sides of town.

Temperatures will drop to the 30s on both Friday and Saturday. The weekend will be dry both days with temperatures heating up to the 50s on Sunday.

Another snowstorm will move in late Monday night through Tuesday. This one looks like it could bring bigger impacts to the Front Range than Friday's storm. We will have more details on the timing and totals of that storm as it gets closer.

