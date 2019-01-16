× Registered sex offender charged with 6 counts for alleged indecent exposure in northwest Denver

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney’s Office said a man has been charged with six felony counts of indecent exposure related to incidents that allegedly occurred in the northwest part of the city in December.

Mark T. Lucero, 39, allegedly exposed himself five different times between Dec. 16 and Dec. 25 , 2018. One of the incidents involved two victims, thus resulting in six total charges.

On Dec. 28, the Denver Police Department released a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin with an image of an SUV from which Lucero was allegedly exposing himself.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lucero is a registered sex offender out of Adams County.

According to the affidavit, Lucero was convicted of four counts of indecent exposure in Adams County in May 2000. He was also convicted of public indecency in Denver County in January 2014. More recently, Lucero was convicted of indecent exposure in Adams County in April 2018.

Lucero’s first court date is scheduled for Jan. 30.