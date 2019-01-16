× Landfill in Fountain may now be included in search for Kelsey Berreth

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A landfill in Fountain is now possibly included in the search for Kelsey Berreth.

The 29-year-old mother was last seen in Woodland Park on Thanksgiving Day. While authorities believe she is dead, her body has not been found.

Her fiance, Patrick Frazee, is accused of killing Berreth in her Teller County home.

When FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to Waste Management about the Kelsey Berreth investigation, a spokesperson for the company’s operations in the Four Corners region sent the following statement:

“The Colorado Bureau of Investigation contacted Waste Management of Colorado regarding a potential search at Midway Landfill and we are cooperating fully,” the statement said, adding that any inquiries should be forwarded to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which covers El Paso and Teller counties.

Waste Management did not explicitly specify the purpose of the possible search.

The Midway Landfill is located roughly 20 miles southeast of Colorado Springs.