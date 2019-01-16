Health department warns of measles exposure in Denver area

DENVER — A Denver adult has been diagnosed as having the measles after having traveled internationally, Denver Public Health said Wednesday.

The person, whose gender was not released, had the contagious disease from Jan. 9 to Monday.

Denver Public Health, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are working to notify people who might have been exposed to measles from the person.

Measles can be easily spread by coughing and sneezing, and can be dangerous for infants not old enough to be vaccinated, people with weakened immune systems and those who have not been immunized.

Denver Public Health identified five locations and times that people could have been exposed to measles.

Blue Creek Therapeutic Health Spa (7488 E. 29th Ave., Denver) from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday

King Soopers in Stapleton (2810 Quebec St., Denver) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday

Care Now Urgent Care (3001 N. Havana St., Denver) from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday

Saint Joseph Hospital Emergency Department (1375 E. 19th Ave., Denver) from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

Saint Joseph Hospital, fifth floor, west wing (1375 E. 19th Ave., Denver) from 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Anyone who believes they might have been exposed or knows anyone who was in any of the locations should be alert for measles symptoms.

They should call a health care provider to make sure they are up to date on measles vaccinations.

Anyone born before 1957, who has had measles or has had one or more measles shots are at a lower risk of getting the disease.

Anyone who experiences symptoms should notify a health care provider by phone to explain a possible exposure. Those without a health care provider can call an urgent care center or emergency department.

“It’s important that anyone who was at these locations and is experiencing possible symptoms of measles receives guidance on medical evaluation and treatment immediately,” said Bob McDonald, executive director of Denver Public Health and Environment and the public health administrator for the city of Denver.

“Calling a medical provider first, before physically showing up, is absolutely critical to minimize the possible exposure of other individuals.”

Anyone with measles symptoms should not go to child care facilities, school, work or be out in public.

Symptoms typically begin seven to 14 days after exposure but could take up to 21 days to appear. They include fever, runny nose, red eyes that are sensitive to light and coughing.

Two to four days after the first symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

Anyone with measles is contagious for four days before and four days after the rash appears, officials said.