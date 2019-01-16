× Fundraiser started for family of bull rider who died after stock show event

DENVER — A fundraiser has been established by the National Western Stock Show and Professional Bull Riders to help the family of Mason Lowe. The bull rider died from injuries he suffered in a bull-riding event at the stock show Tuesday night.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials from both organizations spoke about the fundraising effort. While donations will go to the National Western Stock Show, 100 percent of the funds received will be sent to Lowe’s family.

The fund has already received about $80,000 in donations.

Those wishing to donate online can do so through a new web page. Those wanting to donate by mail can send checks made payable to “National Western Stock Show” with “Mason Lowe” in the memo to: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80216.

Lowe was ranked 18th in the world by PBR. He had been a professional rider for seven years.

On Tuesday night, Lowe was competing in the PBR Chute Out, a test of how long a rider can stay up and atop an out-of-control bull.

Lowe was thrown from the bull and the animal came down on his chest. It is believed to be the first bull-riding death in the 119-year history of Denver’s stock show.

On Wednesday, officials said Lowe’s death the third ever in a PBR competition. A bull rider was killed in 2000 at an Albuquerque event. Last year, a rider was killed at a competition in Brazil.

On Wednesday night, those attending the stock show can make donations to the fund during an in-arena collection.