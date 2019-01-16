FDA expands dog food recall; 9 brands pulled for making pets violently ill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D, which could make pets sick.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems such as kidney failure or death.

The recalled products were sold nationwide, and the FDA says the list of recalled products could continue to grow.

The list includes:

Nutrisca

Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food

Natural Life Pet Products

Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food

Sunshine Mills, Inc.

Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food

Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food

Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food

Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food

ANF, Inc.

ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food

LIDL (Orlando brand)

Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food

Kroger

Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food

Elm Pet Foods, Inc.

ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe

ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe

Ahold Delhaize

Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food

Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food

King Soopers

Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food