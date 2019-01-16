Fake editions of Washington Post falsely claim Trump resigns

WASHINGTON — Fake editions of The Washington saying President Donald Trump has stepped down were being circulated in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.

The headline “UNPRESIDENTED” was in large type across the top. Below the headline and a photo, a second headline reads, “Trump hastily departs White House, ending crisis.”

“Celebrations break out worldwide as Trump era ends” and “How DC stepped up to shut down Trump” were other headlines featured on the front page.

The real Washington Post reported the fake newspapers could be the work of the activist group Code Pink, which posted a video to Facebook of co-founder Medea Benjamin passing out the parody copies.

“The crisis is over, Trump has left the White House. It’s very exciting,” Benjamin said in the video. “Trump is gone, he’s toast. You gotta believe in the Washington Post.”

There is also a fake website that mimics The Post’s real website. The fake site has since been taken down.