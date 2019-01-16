× Coroner identifies 2 men killed in related Aurora shootings

AURORA, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men killed in separate but related shootings in Aurora Tuesday.

Esmond Drauvon Trimble, 42, and Dean Craig Heerdt, 58, both died of gunshot wounds.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a 911 call in the 1400 block of South Kenton Street, near East Mississippi Avenue and South Havana Street, on a report of an armed person who was acting erratically.

When officers arrived, they heard active gunfire. Police then encountered an armed man wearing body armor and gunfire was exchanged.

The armed man was hit by gunfire from an officer, ending the threat, police said.

A second man was then found inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

No officers were wounded.

The coroner’s office did not say which man was shot by police and which man was found inside the home.

Police said there were multiple people at the home at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6710.

Because the shooting involved an officer, it is being investigated in conjunction with the Denver Police Department.