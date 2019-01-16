Bull rider dies from injuries suffered at National Western Stock Show event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A bull rider died from injuries he suffered during an event at the National Western Stock Show on Tuesday night.

Mason Lowe of Exeter, Missouri, was ranked 18th in the world, according to the Professional Bull Riders Association. He had been a professional rider for seven years.

The event he was scheduled to be competing in on Tuesday night was called the PBR Chute Out, a test of how long a rider can stay up and atop an out-of-control bull.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away this evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver," said Sean Gleason, president of the Professional Bull Riders Association.

"The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family."

Lowe, 25, had earned nearly $10,000 in competitions so far this year.