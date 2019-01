AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a light rail train and a pedestrian. The crash occurred Wednesday evening at East 33rd Avenue and North Peoria Street, which is just southeast of the Peoria Station.

According to APD, RTD’s R Line light rail service is stopped at the Fitzsimmons Station.

Passengers are being transferred via bus between the Fitzsimmons and Peoria stations.

