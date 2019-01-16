6 feet of snow: Denver’s deficit since the last snowy season

DENVER — Since the 2015-2016 snow season, Denver has been in a snow drought that now requires over six feet of snow to just get back to an average total.

’15-’16 ended with 72.8 inches, above the average of 57.1 inches per season.

Since then, the only single month to record an above average amount of snow is December of 2016, all others have missed the mark.

The current snow season is off to a slow start with only 9.5 inches to date, that is more than 12 inches behind average.

This season is within top 10 of least snowy to date, and following a recent trend:

2016-2017’s season ended with 21.8 inches of snowfall, 2nd lowest on record.

2017-2018’s season ended with 25.7 inches of snowfall, 5th lowest on record.

Other notable snow droughts in Denver’s history include snow seasons spanning these years and how much below average during each:

1882-1890 (-155.1″)

1899-1906 (-97.8″)

2016-present (-79″)

2003-2006 (-63.7″)

1893-1897 (-52″)

There is a chance of snowfall in the city this Friday, although the best chances for accumulation are south and west of Denver and in the high country. There will also be another snow chance early next week.

