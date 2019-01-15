Terrifying dash cam video shows toddler in car seat falling out of moving vehicle

MANKATO, Minn. — Terrifying dash cam video captured the moment that a 2-year-old child in a car seat fell out of a moving vehicle in Minnesota.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. Monday in Mankato, Minnesota when Chad Cheddar Mock was driving when he saw a the toddler in the car seat fall out of the rear driver’s side door of the vehicle in front him, KMSP reports.

The video shows the vehicle in front of him continue to drive away.

Mock stopped his vehicle to help the child and told KMSP that child was okay and that emergency crews said the child was okay.

“If it didn’t happen in front of me, I’d never have believed it,” Mock said.

Police told KMSP that the child’s mother was driving the vehicle at the time and that the child was properly strapped into the seat but the seat wasn’t fastened to the vehicle seat.

Mock told KMSP that a woman later walked back to get the child.

The mother could face charges of child endangerment and child restraint system not fastened, according to KMSP.