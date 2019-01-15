Suspect dead in Aurora officer-involved shooting; second person dies from gunshot wounds

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were killed in separate shootings, including one involving an officer, at a home early Tuesday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers responded to a 911 call to the 1400 block of South Kenton Street, near East Mississippi Avenue and South Havana Street, at 2 a.m. on a report of an armed person who was acting erratically.

When officers arrived, they heard active gunfire. Police then encountered an armed man wearing body armor and gunfire was exchanged.

The armed man was hit by gunfire from an officer, ending the threat, police said.

A second man was then found inside the home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

No officers were wounded.

The names and ages of the two who died were not released, pending notification of next of kin by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Police said there were multiple people at the home at the time of the shooting, but they are still searching for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6710.

Because the shooting involved an officer, it’s being investigated in conjunction with the Denver Police Department.