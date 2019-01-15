Some providers running low on flu shots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you still want to get a flu shot, you could have a harder time finding a provider that still has them.

“My store still has some available. I know there are a lot of pharmacies that are having shortages, as well as doctor’s offices that are having shortages. So, unfortunately you may have to do a little extra legwork and do the calls to make sure that a location does have the flu vaccine available,” said Elena Olson, a Walgreens pharmacy manager.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is still recommending that everyone six months of age or older get their flu shot.

The flu season typically runs through March, and there is currently widespread activity in Colorado.

CDPHE says flu vaccine is still available in most locations, and they are not aware of any shortages.

But some providers order vaccine only once per year, so CDPHE highly recommend calling ahead to make sure your provider still has flu vaccine on hand.