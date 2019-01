BRIGHTON, Colo. — A three vehicle crash caused major delays along Highway 83 Tuesday afternoon, according to Brighton Fire Rescue.

Colorado State Patrol said that a semi-trailer jack knifed after hitting a median along northbound Highway 83 at WCR6. It’s unclear how the other two vehicles became involved.

Firefighters on scene of semi vs car crash on HWY 85 at WCR 6. Unknown injuries. Hwy 85 northbound is currently closed at WCR 4. pic.twitter.com/sIAUoVuqgT — Brighton Fire Rescue (@BrightonFire) January 15, 2019

The crash was first reported at 4:39 p.m. and partial lane reopenings began around 5:15 p.m.

Officials tweeted that there were no injuries.