Mountain snow moves in tonight with chance on Front Range Friday

DENVER -- Tuesday was another calm weather day in Colorado. The Western Slope mountains have seen a few light snow showers that will increase in coverage and push east overnight on Tuesday.

While the mountains see snow showers on and off through the day on Wednesday, the Front Range and eastern plains will be mostly cloudy and dry.

Temperatures will reach the upper 40s and low 50s in metro Denver on Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures will stay in the 50s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions in the lower elevations. The mountains will once again see scattered snow showers move in Thursday evening and will last through the day on Friday.

Denver and the Front Range have a chance to see some snow showers on Friday.

At this time, it is still too far out to know exact timing and totals but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

Denver will dry out by midday Saturday and will stay dry to start next week with gradual warming.

Another storm system moves in bringing the potential for snow on Tuesday.

