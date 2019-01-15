Missouri 86-year-old loses 120 pounds by walking in her living room every day

ST. LOUIS — No gym, no problem!

An 86-year-old St. Louis woman says she lost 120 pounds just by walking back and forth from her living room to kitchen every day in her one-bedroom apartment.

“Even as a kid in Mississippi, I was always the fattest kid in the class. I got teased a lot,” Jessica Slaughter told KSDK. “I didn’t know how to stop eating. Fried chicken. Bacon and eggs. Desserts, like cakes and pies.”

In addition to walking in her house every day, Slaughter also became a vegan when she hit her 70s. She was once pre-diabetic and now she tells KSDK she’s the healthiest she’s ever been.

“I went to my doctor for a checkup. He told me my health was better than his,” Slaughter said. “I was a borderline diabetic. I’m free of all that, and I know it came from my way that I eat and exercise.”

Slaughter says she walks 3,000 steps every morning before she stops and her granddaughter even bought her a Fitbit to help her keep track of her health.

She also wants to tell other seniors to just get moving every day no matter how fast or slow.

“I just want seniors to know just because we’ve gotten a certain age, we don’t have to stop living,” said Slaughter. “I want to tell them that there’s a better way of life if they choose.”