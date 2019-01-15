Sunny and mild ahead of 2 storm systems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two storm systems are still lined up for Colorado.

The first storm pushes snow into the mountains starting Tuesday night through Wednesday. The second storm system is much stronger, arriving on Friday.

There will be sunshine on Tuesday before skies turn partly cloudy across the Front Range. There will be mild highs about 50 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains can expect increasing clouds with snow showers on Tuesday night with highs in the 20s and 30s.

There will be 1-8 inches of accumulation in the mountains from Tuesday night to Wednesday night.

The second storm systems arrives Thursday night in the mountains with heavy snow and 6-14 inches of accumulation.

Snow hits the Front Range midday Friday into the afternoon commute. There will be 1-4 inches of accumulation with heavier amounts in the foothills and across the Palmer Divide.

High temperatures will only be in the 20s and 30s.

Snow ends on Saturday morning, then skies turn sunny. Highs will be in the 20s and low 30s.

It will be sunny on Sunday.

