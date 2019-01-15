× Memorial Day Run & March – 5/25

Who: Colorado Veterans Project

What: Memorial Day Run & March

When: Saturday, March 25th – registration opens at 6:30a

Where: Douglas County Fairgrounds (click for map)

FOX31, in our ongoing commitment to Serving Those Who Serve, is honored to again support the Memorial Day March & Run presented by our friends at the Colorado Veterans Project.

The Memorial Day Run & March not only gives people the chance to run and march in memory of our fallen men and women but also helps address a problem that often goes unrecognized: feeding homeless veterans. By participating in the Memorial Day Run & March you will be helping in the battle to ensure our homeless veterans have access to food and make a difference in their lives.

This event offers a variety of routes for those of all skill levels (open to civilians, Veterans, and uniformed Military). Routes include:

5K run or ruck

10K run or ruck

30K ruck march

Be sure to stick around afterward for vendors, entertainment, a beer garden and a chance to check out our Pinpoint Weather BEAST!

For more info and to register, click here.