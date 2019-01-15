Memorial Day Run & March – 5/25
Who: Colorado Veterans Project
What: Memorial Day Run & March
When: Saturday, March 25th – registration opens at 6:30a
Where: Douglas County Fairgrounds (click for map)
FOX31, in our ongoing commitment to Serving Those Who Serve, is honored to again support the Memorial Day March & Run presented by our friends at the Colorado Veterans Project.
The Memorial Day Run & March not only gives people the chance to run and march in memory of our fallen men and women but also helps address a problem that often goes unrecognized: feeding homeless veterans. By participating in the Memorial Day Run & March you will be helping in the battle to ensure our homeless veterans have access to food and make a difference in their lives.
This event offers a variety of routes for those of all skill levels (open to civilians, Veterans, and uniformed Military). Routes include:
- 5K run or ruck
- 10K run or ruck
- 30K ruck march
Be sure to stick around afterward for vendors, entertainment, a beer garden and a chance to check out our Pinpoint Weather BEAST!
For more info and to register, click here.