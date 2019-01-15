Meeting to be held on future of historic Loretto Heights campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The redevelopment of the Loretto Heights school campus is shaping up to be the next major project in Denver.

The future of the property in southwest Denver will be the focus of a meeting on Tuesday night between neighbors and developers.

One of the most visible landmarks in Denver was founded as a Catholic girls school in the 1890s.

The old school property was sold to developers in the summer. A steering committee has been set up to guide the future plans.

On Tuesday night, the committee will hear what neighbors want to see on the 70-acre site.

initial plans call for a mix of residential and retail, something like the development of the Stapleton and Lowry neighborhoods.

One thing is certain: The historic nature of the property will be preserved.

"The main building that everyone recognizes as the Loretto Academy building, preservation of that is guaranteed. That and the chapel next to it," Councilman Kevin Flynn said.

"The cemetery on the campus with 62 sisters of Loretto, that remains. There is no intent, no suggestion that will be moved."

The planning stages for the property are expected to last for the next year.

The meeting will be held at the campus at 6 p.m.