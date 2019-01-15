× Man shot by Frisco police in Whole Foods parking lot identified

FRISCO, Colo. — Authorities have identified a man arrested following an officer-involved shooting in the Frisco Whole Foods parking lot on Monday night.

Derek Baker, 33 of Loveland, was shot by a Frisco police officer around 7:30 p.m. on Monday after the suspect “threatened the officer’s personal safety with the vehicle he was driving,” the Frisco Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Baker was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Police were called to the store located at 261 Lusher Court after reports of a man acting “erratically” at the store, police said.

Baker was booked into the Summit County Detention facility on charges of attempted vehicular assault, menacing, eluding and disorderly conduct, authorities said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The officer who shot Baker has been placed on administrative leave by the Town of Frisco Police Department, which is standard for an incident like this.