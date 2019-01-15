Man arrested after 87-year-old attacked, robbed outside Wheat Ridge store

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police have arrested a man after an attack and robbery of an 87-year-old woman in board daylight, the Wheat Ridge Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Contarius Lamonye Alexander, 21, is accused of seriously injuring Pat Scott during a robbery outside the Dollar Tree in the 6000 block of West 44th Avenue on Jan. 7.

Video from the store’s surveillance cameras captured Scott being thrown to the ground as the suspect stole her purse, which had $90 in it.

Scott suffered a broken elbow, broken ribs, bleeding in her brain and lots of scratches, bumps and bruises in the incident, her family told FOX31 last week.

Scott’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help her pay for the unexpected bills following the attack.