Man arrested after 87-year-old attacked, robbed outside Wheat Ridge store

Posted 5:42 pm, January 15, 2019, by

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police have arrested a man after an attack and robbery of an 87-year-old woman in board daylight, the Wheat Ridge Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Contarius Lamonye Alexander, 21, is accused of seriously injuring Pat Scott during a robbery outside the Dollar Tree in the 6000 block of West 44th Avenue on Jan. 7.

Contarius Lamonye Alexander’s mugshot (Photo: Wheat Ridge Police Department)

Video from the store’s surveillance cameras captured Scott being thrown to the ground as the suspect stole her purse, which had $90 in it.

Scott suffered  a broken elbow, broken ribs, bleeding in her brain and lots of scratches, bumps and bruises in the incident, her family told FOX31 last week.

Scott’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help her pay for the unexpected bills following the attack.

