× Heart Walk – 6/1

Who: American Heart Association

What: Heart Walk

When: Saturday, June 1st – time TBD

Where: location TBD (stay tuned for details)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, for the third consecutive year is excited to support this year’s Heart Walk brought to you by our partners at the American Heart Association.

By participating in the Heart Walk you will be helping raise awareness and fund the research to fight heart disease. What better way to fight heart disease than supporting the American Heart Association all while getting your heart pumping during a funfilled day of activity! Participants can partake in either the 5K non-competitive walk or the Miracle Mile route more conducive to strollers or anyone needing special assistance. Be sure to stick around for different vendors and stop by to check out the Pinpoint Weather BEAST which will be onsite. Get an up-close look at the baddest weather tracker in Colorado and a chance to meet Channel 2 on-air talent!

For more info and to register, click here.