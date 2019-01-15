× FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 announce lineup changes

DENVER — FOX31 News and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 have announced program line-up changes coming this spring for both stations.

Beginning April 22, FOX31 Morning News will leverage the momentum of their growing ratings and add an hour of news from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. The team of Kirk Yuhnke, Meagan O’Halloran, Greg Dutra and Sam Boik will also anchor the new time period, which will also include more lifestyle and entertainment segments.

On FOX31, “Live! with Kelly and Ryan” will move to 10:00 a.m., replacing the local produced Everyday show. Everyday’s final broadcast will be March 29.

As a part of this move, Everyday anchor Chris Parente will move into a full-time anchor role on KWGN’s Daybreak from 4:30 – 9:00 a.m. He replaces Ernie Bjorkman who plans to retire from his full-time position at KWGN. Bjorkman, who is relocating to Grand Lake, will stay with KWGN and FOX31 as a fill-in anchor. Parente will begin his anchor duties Monday, March 25.

On the KWGN programming side, Channel 2 will move “Dr. Oz” to 9:00 a.m., and the locally produced “Colorado’s Best” with Paula Haddock and Joana Canals will move to the 10:00 a.m. time period on Channel 2 beginning April 22.

“It makes sense for us to leverage the popularity and growth of the FOX31 Morning News and add another hour to our FOX31 line-up,” said Joan Barrett, VP and General Manager of KDVR/KWGN. “For Channel 2, the transition of Chris Parente to the anchor desk with Natalie Tysdal was a natural move. Chris has been in the market for 13 years and has a tremendous following on-air and in social media. Plus, he’s a great guy and fun to watch!”

“I’m excited about the opportunity to stay in Denver – the place I call home,” said Chris Parente. “Going back to my roots in news and on the anchor desk at a station I love seems too good to be true.”