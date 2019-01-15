× First child flu death of the season reported in Colorado

DENVER — The state of Colorado has reported the first child flu death of the 2018-2019 season.

The child died during the week ending January 12, according to the state Department of Public Health and Environment.

The death is associated with influenza A, H1N1, which the state reports is the predominate strain this season.

No details on the child’s identity have been released.

A total of 1,192 people statewide have been hospitalized with the flu this season, according the latest official numbers from last week.

At the beginning of the month, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reported Colorado was one of the worst states in the country for flu activity.

FOX31 also shared the story of a 7-year-old Denver girl in a coma at Children’s Hospital after suffering flu symptoms in December. Her family confirmed on Tuesday that she is still alive.