Denver offering to help furloughed government workers with mortgage payments

DENVER -- In response to the partial government shutdown, the city and county of Denver is offering to help furloughed workers make mortgage payments.

Starting Wednesday, the city and county will pay the next two mortgage payments to help furloughed workers get through the shutdown.

The program will pay up to $5,000 in mortgage payments with no repayment necessary. It's designed for moderate-income families.

The program is costing taxpayers $485,000.

Workers do not have to repay the payments. They only have to prove they qualify by showing a recent financial hardship such as a furlough or temporary layoff.

The city says it has enough money in the program to help about 225 families. Officials are encouraging only those who truly need it to submit an application.

"This is for those federal employees that for their check that they receive from the federal government would not be making their mortgage payments," Mayor Michael Hancock said.

"We want to make sure we can help fill the gap for them during this time. If you have any sufficient savings and the ability to get through it, let's allow the city to help those who do not."

The city and county are offering the program through a partnership with United Way's 211 call center.

To start the application process on Wednesday, text or call 211.

Anyone who rents a home or apartment, there is assistance available for rent and utilities.