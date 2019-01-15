× Chocolate might be better for your cough than cough syrup, study says

LONDON — It might sound too good to be true, but researchers in London claim that chocolate might be a better cure for your cough than cough syrup.

WABC-TV writes that a research group from from a university in England randomly prescribed more than 160 patients either regular cough medicine or a chocolate-based medicine this year.

According to the study, the patients with chocolate-based medication improved quicker than those on regular cough syrup.

“This proves that a new medicine which contains cocoa is better than a standard linctus,” said Alyn Morice, professor at the University of Hull, according to the Daily Record.

The authors of the study believe that because chocolate is sticky it can help relieve irritation and inflammation and suppress the urge to cough.

“This demulcent effect explains why honey and lemon and other sugary syrups can help, but I think there is something more going on with chocolate,” Morice said.

The authors of the study wrote that although sucking on a piece of chocolate might provide relief, it’s still best when it’s working with other ingredients in medicine.