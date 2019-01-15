Attend a Cool January Event

This Winter, feel sexy and confident! The proven CoolSculpting technology can help you slim down and get the results you want. Brandy Montoya from MD Body and Med Spa joined us this morning to show off the amazing results their clients are getting.
MD Body and Med Spa has a great offer for our Colorado's Best viewers: the first 15 people to call will get a free consultation, plus 25% off CoolSculpting.
Call MD Body and Med Spa today! They're the #1 CoolSculpting provider in Colorado with more than 14,000 procedures performed. Call them at (303)220-1100, or find them online at https://www.freezefatdenver.com/
MD Body and Med Spa has a cool event on Thursday, January 24th from 5:30-7pm at the Greenwood Village location.
swing by for hor d'oeuvres, prizes and to see how Coolsculpting works. Register now by calling (303)466-0100.