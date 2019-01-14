Warmer temperatures lead to warning to stay off thin ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- This week's warmer temperatures come with an important warning: Stay off the ice.

Fire and rescue crews around the Denver metro area have spent the past week preparing for ice emergencies, hoping to avoid tragedy.

Over the weekend, South Metro Fire Rescue crews rescued a dog that fell through the ice. A firefighter wearing a dry suit was able to get to the stranded dog and get him to safety.

All crews at West Metro Fire Rescue's 17 stations trained on cold-water rescues last week.

Fire crews are warning people to stay off the ice and if animals fall through, call 911 and do not try to rescue them.