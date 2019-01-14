2 storm systems lined up for Colorado this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two storm systems are in the pipeline taking aim at Colorado this week.

The first is minor and the mountains capture most of the snow. The second storm system is larger and delivers snow to Denver on Friday afternoon into the evening.

Expect sunshine on Monday and highs about 46 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The mountains stay sunny with highs in the teens.

The first storm system delivers light snowfall into the mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday with 1-3 inches of accumulation. The heaviest totals occur in the southern mountains with 3-8 inches.

Tuesday starts sunny across the Front Range, then turns partly cloudy with highs near 50 degrees.

The Front Range stays dry until Friday afternoon when snow moves in. Highs will fall into the 30s.

Snow continues into Saturday morning then ends. Highs will be in the 20s on Saturday.

Totals across the Front Range appear to be light to moderate. Mountain totals appear heavy.

There will be sunny skies on Sunday with a high of 32 degrees.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.