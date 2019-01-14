Pay $10 for $20 Voucher at Zig Zag Smokin’ Burger or Meatball Eatery & Libations

CLICK here for DEAL at Zig Zag Smokin' Burger & Meatball Eatery and Libations.
What are you feeling today? A swedish meatball with mushroom sauce, or perhaps some lamb meatballs slathered up in fresh tomato gravy over the top of polenta? This restaurant is all about how creative you can get with our menu. Choose from table plates to share with friends, refreshing salads, savory soups, and all the meatballs or vegetarian balls you can eat. The prohibition style bar will provide all the giggle water that you need to wash it all down.
Both restaurants are under ONE roof at 9220 E. Arapahoe Rd.