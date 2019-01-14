Teens confuse parents by hiding drugs in plain sight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- How far would you go to make sure your child hasn't fallen under the influence of something that could ruin their life?

FOX31 Problem Solver Shaul Turner brings us a sobering look at where kids as young as 8-years-old are hiding drugs, right under their parents noses.

Research shows that by senior year, half of high school students will have tried an illegal drug. Law enforcement experts say looking for the signs of drug use is the first step in protecting your child, even if it means invading their privacy.

The Arvada Police Department joins others in educating parents about how to search for drugs with a community program that features a “Mobile Bedroom”.

Officer Bradley Gagon tells the Problem Solvers police often find drugs inside the brims of hats, under lamps, in shoes, inside picture frames and sewn into bedding.

Officer Gagon also says video game boxes can hide signs of drug use, like foil with burn marks.

Parents should also look for light bulbs with holes and burn marks left from using the bulb to smoke substances.

Police say some children as young as 8-years-old mix cough syrup with clear soft drinks and pieces of candy, referred to as “The Purple Drank”, to get high.

Officer Gagon says any parent who finds signs of drug use should remember to remain calm and keep the communication lines open, “The most important thing to remember is if you find something in your child’s bedroom, you’re still the parent [and] they still need your love..it doesn’t mean they can’t receive consequences.”

The National Institute of Health reports that 70 percent of high schoolers have tried alcohol, 50 percent have tried an illegal drug and/or abused prescription medications.

Contact your local police department for resources that can help as well as the following:

